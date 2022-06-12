Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Acquired by MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 270.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,395 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,657,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,222,667,000 after purchasing an additional 181,150 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Incyte by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,347,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $686,122,000 after acquiring an additional 388,337 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Incyte by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,590,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $336,960,000 after purchasing an additional 179,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Incyte by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,858,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,546,000 after purchasing an additional 32,423 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,006,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $147,313,000 after buying an additional 25,489 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Incyte alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Incyte from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut Incyte from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Incyte from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.09.

In other Incyte news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 43,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total transaction of $3,672,975.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,440,458.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $70.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.67. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $61.91 and a 1 year high of $88.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.70. The firm has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.71.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. Incyte had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $733.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Incyte (Get Rating)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.