Imagin Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMEXF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Imagin Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMEXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, an increase of 310.5% from the May 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of IMEXF stock traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$0.24. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,713. Imagin Medical has a fifty-two week low of C$0.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.53.

Imagin Medical Inc operates as a surgical imaging company focusing on bladder cancer. The company is developing the i/Blue Imaging System to meet the BLC needs of urologists. Imagin Medical Inc was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

