iExec RLC (RLC) Market Capitalization Hits $63.81 Million

iExec RLC (RLC) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 12th. In the last week, iExec RLC has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar. One iExec RLC coin can now be purchased for $0.80 or 0.00002838 BTC on exchanges. iExec RLC has a total market capitalization of $63.81 million and $4.52 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

iExec RLC Coin Profile

iExec RLC (CRYPTO:RLC) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 coins and its circulating supply is 80,200,793 coins. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iEx_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for iExec RLC is /r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec . iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec

According to CryptoCompare, “RLC is an Ethereum-based token used in the iEx.ec, a blockchain-based distributed cloud computing platform. Developers can rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique marketplace on the Ethereum blockchain. The RLC token allows users to rent servers, data and applications to execute their distributed applications. “

iExec RLC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iExec RLC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy iExec RLC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

