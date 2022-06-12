Icapital Wealth LLC Takes $1.76 Million Position in VanEck Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DURA)

Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DURA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 54,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,758,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,421,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 155,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,997,000 after acquiring an additional 47,129 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 169,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 13,293 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 139,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 11,553 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 10,961 shares during the period.

DURA stock opened at $30.71 on Friday. VanEck Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.87 and a fifty-two week high of $33.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.82.

