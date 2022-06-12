Icapital Wealth LLC Takes $1.76 Million Position in VanEck Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DURA)

Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DURA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 54,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,758,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,421,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 155,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,997,000 after acquiring an additional 47,129 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 169,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 13,293 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 139,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 11,553 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 10,961 shares during the period.
DURA stock opened at $30.71 on Friday. VanEck Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.87 and a fifty-two week high of $33.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.82.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VanEck Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF (DURA)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DURA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DURA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.