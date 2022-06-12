Icapital Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DDOG. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DDOG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Datadog from $250.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Datadog in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on Datadog from $225.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Datadog from $210.00 to $159.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Datadog from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.40.

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 12,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total value of $1,294,820.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,583,862.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 25,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total transaction of $2,598,023.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 216,510 shares in the company, valued at $22,131,652.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 112,007 shares of company stock valued at $12,297,487. Insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $96.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a PE ratio of -9,620,000.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.58 and a 200 day moving average of $140.25. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.15 and a 1 year high of $199.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $363.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.81 million. Datadog had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 1.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

