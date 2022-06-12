Icapital Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,234,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of U. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth about $1,205,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Unity Software by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth about $15,335,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Unity Software by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 3,729 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Unity Software by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Unity Software from $154.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $160.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Unity Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.77.

U opened at $36.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.00 and its 200-day moving average is $97.29. Unity Software Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.09 and a 1-year high of $210.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Unity Software had a negative net margin of 50.40% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $320.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Unity Software news, Director David Helgason sold 2,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $111,420.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,355.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 33,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $1,290,298.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 324,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,372,614.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,621 shares of company stock worth $2,619,386. 19.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

