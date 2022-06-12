Icapital Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,126 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,741,785,000 after acquiring an additional 595,313 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $457,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 13,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Crake Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1,733.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,525,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $258,013,000 after buying an additional 1,441,972 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 275.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DIS. Citigroup reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, April 1st. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.56.

DIS stock opened at $99.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $180.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.55, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $99.38 and a fifty-two week high of $187.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.97 and a 200-day moving average of $135.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

