Icapital Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 22,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 6.8% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Cape ANN Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.4% during the third quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 13,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.7% during the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE C opened at $47.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.88. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.40 and a 12 month high of $77.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.28. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.06%.

A number of analysts recently commented on C shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Citigroup from $100.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.87.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

