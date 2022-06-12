Icapital Wealth LLC Makes New $779,000 Investment in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,989 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 225,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $146,113,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 362.1% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 33,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,347,000 after acquiring an additional 26,208 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total transaction of $3,342,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,613,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.04, for a total transaction of $406,728.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,470 shares of company stock valued at $9,406,060. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow to $570.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $725.00 to $695.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $800.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $640.70.

NYSE:NOW opened at $473.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $478.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $546.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $406.47 and a one year high of $707.60. The company has a market cap of $94.85 billion, a PE ratio of 430.14, a P/E/G ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.09.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

