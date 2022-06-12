Icapital Wealth LLC Invests $4.08 Million in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 196,497 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,081,000. Ford Motor accounts for approximately 1.6% of Icapital Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of F. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,772,396 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,484,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739,938 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,975,441 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,387,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,513 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,589,244 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $390,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,400 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 27.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,119,697 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $355,695,000 after buying an additional 5,447,109 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,429,261 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $341,236,000 after buying an additional 4,377,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on F. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

In related news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 267,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $4,499,986.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $188,160,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,947,494 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,148,638.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,025,892 shares of company stock worth $402,881,320 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor stock opened at $12.75 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $12.07 and a 12-month high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.25 billion, a PE ratio of 4.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.53.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.08%.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

