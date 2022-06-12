Icapital Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 48,700 ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 48,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,127,000. ZoomInfo Technologies makes up 1.2% of Icapital Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,343,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,225,000 after buying an additional 5,679,231 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,300,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,309 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,581,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,466,000 after buying an additional 998,883 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,590,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $323,777,000. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZI. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.21.

Shares of ZI opened at $34.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.56. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $33.79 and a one year high of $79.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.17.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $241.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 209,360 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $12,163,816.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kirk Norman Brown sold 353,430 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $21,375,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,789,941 shares of company stock worth $102,122,563 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

