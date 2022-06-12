Icapital Wealth LLC Buys New Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $122.01 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $116.32 and a 12 month high of $133.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.34.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.