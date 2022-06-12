IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Given New $133.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $137.00 to $133.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

IAC has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $145.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $173.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $147.07.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

Shares of IAC opened at $82.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 553.24 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.77 and a 200 day moving average of $109.58. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a twelve month low of $72.29 and a twelve month high of $158.81.

IAC/InterActiveCorp ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($2.15). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 411.9% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 9,650.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.