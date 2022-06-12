Hyve Achieves Market Cap of $1.96 Million (HYVE)

Hyve (HYVE) traded up 14.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. During the last week, Hyve has traded 21.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hyve coin can currently be bought for $0.0764 or 0.00000272 BTC on popular exchanges. Hyve has a total market cap of $1.96 million and approximately $431,497.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.90 or 0.00327534 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003560 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001913 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001284 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00033874 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.52 or 0.00429574 BTC.

Hyve Profile

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. The official message board for Hyve is hyveworks.medium.com . Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve . Hyve’s official website is hyve.works

Buying and Selling Hyve

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyve should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hyve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

