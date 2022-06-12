Hydra Reaches One Day Volume of $131,413.00 (HYDRA)

Hydra (HYDRA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. Hydra has a market capitalization of $34.18 million and approximately $131,413.00 worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hydra has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. One Hydra coin can currently be bought for about $3.97 or 0.00014203 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hydra alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $97.90 or 0.00350148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003573 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001908 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00031302 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.46 or 0.00448704 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hydra Coin Profile

Hydra’s total supply is 19,148,537 coins and its circulating supply is 8,606,762 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Buying and Selling Hydra

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hydra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hydra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hydra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.