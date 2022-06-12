HYCON (HYC) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

HYCON (HYC) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. One HYCON coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HYCON has a total market cap of $318,750.08 and $65,039.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HYCON has traded up 2.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About HYCON

HYCON (HYC) is a coin. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,676,582,136 coins. The official website for HYCON is hycon.io . The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

HYCON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HYCON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HYCON using one of the exchanges listed above.

