HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $550.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on HUBS. Raymond James dropped their target price on HubSpot from $700.00 to $500.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on HubSpot from $725.00 to $675.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on HubSpot from $645.00 to $539.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered HubSpot from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on HubSpot from $675.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $645.40.

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $325.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. HubSpot has a twelve month low of $295.53 and a twelve month high of $866.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $379.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $491.84. The stock has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -237.66 and a beta of 1.70.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.05 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that HubSpot will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.80, for a total transaction of $4,525,056.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.01, for a total value of $93,402.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,629 shares in the company, valued at $18,040,129.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,094 shares of company stock worth $7,288,708 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth about $417,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in HubSpot by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,773 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in HubSpot by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,387 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth about $1,209,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in HubSpot by 213.0% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,407 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,702,000 after acquiring an additional 21,372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

