Hoo Token (HOO) Achieves Market Cap of $73.69 Million

Hoo Token (HOO) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. One Hoo Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.89 or 0.00003138 BTC on popular exchanges. Hoo Token has a total market capitalization of $73.69 million and approximately $3.20 million worth of Hoo Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hoo Token has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hoo Token alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $97.70 or 0.00342982 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003507 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001976 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001270 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00030177 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $117.86 or 0.00413761 BTC.

Hoo Token Coin Profile

Hoo Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,430,424 coins. Hoo Token’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5191937 . Hoo Token’s official website is hoo.com . Hoo Token’s official Twitter account is @Hoo_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Hoo Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hoo Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hoo Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hoo Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hoo Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hoo Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.