Hong Kong and China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.09

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.09 and traded as low as $1.05. Hong Kong and China Gas shares last traded at $1.11, with a volume of 186,119 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.0235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a yield of 3.23%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hong Kong and China Gas stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited ( OTCMKTS:HOKCY Get Rating ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 289,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Hong Kong and China Gas Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HOKCY)

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of liquefied natural gas, methanol, and coal and other chemicals; conversion and utilization of biomass; agricultural waste; and operation of natural gas refilling stations, piped city-gas projects, upstream and midstream developments, photovoltaic projects, water and wastewater treatment projects, energy exploration and utilization ventures, and aviation fuel facilities.

