HM Payson & Co. Sells 475 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

HM Payson & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,320 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Ross Stores by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 89,411 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $10,218,000 after purchasing an additional 9,377 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ross Stores by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,054 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores by 2,565.6% during the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 169,478 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $19,367,000 after purchasing an additional 163,120 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,345,000. 87.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores stock opened at $77.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.46. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.75 and a 52-week high of $127.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.93.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.03). Ross Stores had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.62%.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROST. OTR Global lowered Ross Stores to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Ross Stores from $136.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ross Stores from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.73.

In other news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total transaction of $81,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,496 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,044.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

