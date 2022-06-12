HM Payson & Co. Purchases 129 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,122,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Akaris Global Partners LP lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Akaris Global Partners LP now owns 19,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,486,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 66,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,259,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 1,488.2% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 47,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,221,000 after buying an additional 44,646 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on MongoDB from $330.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on MongoDB from $325.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on MongoDB from $650.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on MongoDB from $400.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on MongoDB from $490.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.38.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $268.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $213.39 and a 1 year high of $590.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $322.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $390.90.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $1.54. The firm had revenue of $285.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.10 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 45.56% and a negative net margin of 32.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.98) EPS. Analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.09 EPS for the current year.

In other MongoDB news, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.14, for a total value of $1,110,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.77, for a total value of $137,124.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 46,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,473,328.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 90,809 shares of company stock worth $32,992,875. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

