HM Payson & Co. Has $1.06 Million Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

HM Payson & Co. lessened its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,174 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 589.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 2,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total transaction of $558,305.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total transaction of $362,296.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,556,423,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,435 shares of company stock worth $22,366,290. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. OTR Global lowered shares of Salesforce to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 target price on shares of Salesforce and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.50.

NYSE CRM opened at $178.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.55 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The company has a market capitalization of $177.56 billion, a PE ratio of 173.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $177.87 and its 200-day moving average is $210.97.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

About Salesforce (Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.