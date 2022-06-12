Hill International (NYSE:HIL) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hill International (NYSE:HIL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Shares of Hill International stock opened at $1.59 on Thursday. Hill International has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $2.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.42 and its 200 day moving average is $1.74. The stock has a market cap of $90.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.75 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Hill International (NYSE:HIL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $102.24 million for the quarter. Hill International had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 1.60%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Winning Points Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hill International during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its stake in Hill International by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 2,890,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,637,000 after acquiring an additional 118,571 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hill International by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,568,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,008,000 after acquiring an additional 248,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kokino LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hill International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $565,000. 66.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.

