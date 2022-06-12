Hill International (NYSE:HIL) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hill International (NYSE:HIL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Shares of Hill International stock opened at $1.59 on Thursday. Hill International has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $2.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.42 and its 200 day moving average is $1.74. The stock has a market cap of $90.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.75 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06.
Hill International (NYSE:HIL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $102.24 million for the quarter. Hill International had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 1.60%.
Hill International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.
