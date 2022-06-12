High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) Short Interest Down 80.6% in May

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a decrease of 80.6% from the May 15th total of 76,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new position in shares of High Income Securities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in High Income Securities Fund by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 9,197 shares during the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in High Income Securities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,162,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in High Income Securities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in High Income Securities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,596,000. 53.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.71. The stock had a trading volume of 68,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,407. High Income Securities Fund has a 1-year low of $7.38 and a 1-year high of $10.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.78 and a 200 day moving average of $8.15.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th.

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

