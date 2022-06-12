Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Shares Sold by MBM Wealth Consultants LLC

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lowered its stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 81.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,564 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,983 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 264.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 48,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after buying an additional 35,446 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 13.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 171,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,185,000 after buying an additional 20,217 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,778,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $299,333,000 after buying an additional 1,111,217 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,679,053 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $86,975,000 after buying an additional 337,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Hexcel alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on HXL shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Hexcel from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Hexcel from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Hexcel stock opened at $55.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.91 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.73. Hexcel Co. has a 52 week low of $46.77 and a 52 week high of $64.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $390.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.46 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 3.36% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.18%.

Hexcel Profile (Get Rating)

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.