Head-To-Head Survey: VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ:VQS) and Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL)

VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ:VQS) and Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares VIQ Solutions and Bumble’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VIQ Solutions -58.21% -100.86% -47.72% Bumble -0.94% -0.58% -0.38%

12.3% of VIQ Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.6% of Bumble shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Bumble shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

VIQ Solutions has a beta of -0.3, indicating that its share price is 130% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bumble has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for VIQ Solutions and Bumble, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VIQ Solutions 0 0 2 0 3.00 Bumble 0 4 10 0 2.71

VIQ Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 146.91%. Bumble has a consensus price target of $36.50, indicating a potential upside of 20.22%. Given VIQ Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe VIQ Solutions is more favorable than Bumble.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares VIQ Solutions and Bumble’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VIQ Solutions $31.05 million 1.56 -$19.68 million ($0.76) -2.13 Bumble $765.66 million 5.13 $317.78 million ($0.07) -433.65

Bumble has higher revenue and earnings than VIQ Solutions. Bumble is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VIQ Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Bumble beats VIQ Solutions on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

VIQ Solutions Company Profile

VIQ Solutions Inc. operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Related Revenue, and Technology Services. The Technology segment develops, distributes, and licenses computer-based digital solutions based on its technology. The Technology Services segment provides recording and transcription services. The company offers CapturePro that securely speeds the capture, creation, and management of large volumes of information, as well as preserves and secures the spoken word and video image, and delivers data; MobileMic Pro for capturing and managing incident reports, recorded statements, case notes, and other vital information; NetScribe, a speech-to-text engine to consolidate, accelerate, and optimize transcription workflows; aiAssist, a multi-tenant workflow and analysis platform to manage, convert, and analyze large volumes of audio and visual content; and FirstDraft that converts audio files to text to provide access to interviews, testimonies, recorded calls, and dictations. It also provides legal, criminal justice, insurance, government, medical, corporate finance, media, and transcription services. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Mississauga, Canada.

Bumble Company Profile

Bumble Inc. provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app. Bumble Inc. was founded in 2014 in and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

