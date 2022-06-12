Head-To-Head Contrast: Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) vs. NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF)

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF – Get Rating) and Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

Get NexPoint Real Estate Finance alerts:

This table compares NexPoint Real Estate Finance and Retail Opportunity Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NexPoint Real Estate Finance 61.05% 15.94% 0.47% Retail Opportunity Investments 19.81% 4.26% 1.99%

NexPoint Real Estate Finance pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.0%. Retail Opportunity Investments pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. NexPoint Real Estate Finance pays out 57.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Retail Opportunity Investments pays out 110.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Retail Opportunity Investments has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. NexPoint Real Estate Finance is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Retail Opportunity Investments has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.3% of NexPoint Real Estate Finance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.2% of Retail Opportunity Investments shares are held by institutional investors. 48.0% of NexPoint Real Estate Finance shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Retail Opportunity Investments shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NexPoint Real Estate Finance and Retail Opportunity Investments’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NexPoint Real Estate Finance $55.83 million 5.78 $43.08 million $3.48 6.35 Retail Opportunity Investments $284.10 million 7.24 $53.51 million $0.47 35.23

Retail Opportunity Investments has higher revenue and earnings than NexPoint Real Estate Finance. NexPoint Real Estate Finance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Retail Opportunity Investments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for NexPoint Real Estate Finance and Retail Opportunity Investments, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NexPoint Real Estate Finance 0 0 1 1 3.50 Retail Opportunity Investments 1 1 1 0 2.00

NexPoint Real Estate Finance presently has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.55%. Retail Opportunity Investments has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.73%. Given Retail Opportunity Investments’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Retail Opportunity Investments is more favorable than NexPoint Real Estate Finance.

Summary

NexPoint Real Estate Finance beats Retail Opportunity Investments on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile (Get Rating)

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations. The company intends to qualify as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet. ROIC is the largest publicly-traded, grocery-anchored shopping center REIT focused exclusively on the West Coast. ROIC is a member of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and has investment-grade corporate debt ratings from Moody's Investor Services, S&P Global Ratings, and Fitch Ratings, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.