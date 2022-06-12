HB Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU)

HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 23,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,922,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,896,656,000 after purchasing an additional 10,155,001 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 37.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 393,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,431,000 after purchasing an additional 106,573 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 313,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,867,000 after purchasing an additional 21,376 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 241,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,415,000 after purchasing an additional 30,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,023,000.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS BBEU opened at $49.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.31.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.