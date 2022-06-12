HB Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.27 Million Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 6,166.7% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 12,950 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 231,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,334,000 after buying an additional 6,456 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $785,000.

NYSEARCA:VOX opened at $97.70 on Friday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12 month low of $95.35 and a 12 month high of $151.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.15.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

