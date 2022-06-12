HB Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 7,819 Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.6% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPC opened at $135.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $115.63 and a 52-week high of $142.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.68. The firm has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.99.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.16. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 55.42%.

GPC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America raised Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.75.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

