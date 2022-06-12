HB Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 93,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,017,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 267,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,782,000 after buying an additional 55,031 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,192,000. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,256,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 223,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,982,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $88.83 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $86.64 and a 12 month high of $109.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.20 and its 200-day moving average is $99.74.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

