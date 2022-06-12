HB Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,863 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 79.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PPG opened at $115.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.32 and a 12-month high of $178.92. The firm has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.15.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.25. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

In other news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,171.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,693 shares in the company, valued at $3,207,620.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PPG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.49.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

