HB Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 33,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $8,637,000. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 210.7% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Sinecera Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $8,481,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,633,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,467,000 after purchasing an additional 98,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 123,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 8,758 shares during the last quarter. 53.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $35.56 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.45. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $32.70 and a 12-month high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.