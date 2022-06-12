HB Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.87 Million in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 29,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 315,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,683,000 after purchasing an additional 23,788 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 30,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 15,001 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,609,000 after purchasing an additional 8,755 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 52,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 451,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,636 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In related news, SVP Karen Murphy Santiago sold 6,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $455,062.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at $23,113,076.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 200,668 shares of company stock valued at $14,317,738. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BMY opened at $75.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $159.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.49. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $78.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 13.31%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.27.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb (Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.