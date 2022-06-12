HB Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.87 Million in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 29,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,000.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 315,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,683,000 after purchasing an additional 23,788 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 30,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 15,001 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,609,000 after purchasing an additional 8,755 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 52,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 451,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,636 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, SVP Karen Murphy Santiago sold 6,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $455,062.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at $23,113,076.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 200,668 shares of company stock valued at $14,317,738. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.
Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 13.31%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.27.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.
