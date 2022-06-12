HB Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.70 Million in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,798 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Equifax by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,174,000 after acquiring an additional 24,756 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in Equifax by 2.5% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 10,042 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Equifax by 2.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 130,504 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equifax alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Equifax from $274.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Equifax from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Equifax from $255.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Equifax from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Equifax from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.75.

In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.74, for a total transaction of $3,071,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,945,500.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $183.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.50. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $183.29 and a 1 year high of $300.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.07. Equifax had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.20%.

About Equifax (Get Rating)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.