HB Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.47 Million in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 12,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,534,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,520 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 17,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 144,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,634,000 after purchasing an additional 16,613 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,997,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,222,000 after purchasing an additional 114,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

AGG opened at $101.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.48. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.03 and a twelve month high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

