HB Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.24 Million in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHR. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $50.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.96. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $50.95 and a 1-year high of $57.75.

