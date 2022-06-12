HB Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,135 Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $990,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 885.7% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HUM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $512.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $410.00 to $436.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $486.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $506.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.51.

In related news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,477 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.14, for a total transaction of $1,540,797.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,556,031.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Samir Deshpande sold 3,957 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.19, for a total transaction of $1,718,089.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,636.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,702,360. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HUM opened at $444.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $445.21 and a 200-day moving average of $433.50. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $351.20 and a one year high of $472.68. The company has a market cap of $56.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.83 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $23.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.54 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.67 EPS. Analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 24.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 13.36%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

