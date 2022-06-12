HB Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,129 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,129 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. C WorldWide Group Holding A S purchased a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $445,585,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Adobe by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,551,566 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,086,911,000 after buying an additional 643,656 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 13.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,998,896 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,302,244,000 after buying an additional 467,894 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Adobe by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,259,553 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,848,451,000 after buying an additional 449,251 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,269,102 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,987,897,000 after buying an additional 427,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total value of $197,140.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $393.84 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $370.27 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $416.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $482.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.09 billion, a PE ratio of 39.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.08.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.07. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. BNP Paribas began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price target on Adobe from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Adobe from $611.00 to $455.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Adobe from $540.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $568.64.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

