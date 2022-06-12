Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Downgraded by Barclays to Equal Weight

Barclays cut shares of Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has $13.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $18.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HBI. Citigroup reduced their price target on Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet cut Hanesbrands from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Hanesbrands from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hanesbrands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.89.

Shares of Hanesbrands stock opened at $10.87 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.47. Hanesbrands has a 12 month low of $10.78 and a 12 month high of $20.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 93.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Hanesbrands will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.80%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,584,207 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $611,684,000 after acquiring an additional 10,015,438 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,773,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 546.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,043,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573,173 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 10,989,762 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $183,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173,253 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,773,000. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

