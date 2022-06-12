Gulden Price Reaches $0.0033 (NLG)

Gulden (NLG) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. Gulden has a market cap of $1.87 million and $1.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Gulden has traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Gulden coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000238 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002693 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00019901 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.86 or 0.00180793 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00006282 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000618 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Gulden Profile

Gulden (CRYPTO:NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 563,635,131 coins. The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gulden is gulden.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Buying and Selling Gulden

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

