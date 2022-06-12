Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI) Short Interest Update

Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a growth of 319.4% from the May 15th total of 391,000 shares. Approximately 6.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 11,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Guardforce AI stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 61,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Guardforce AI as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GFAI traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.50. 1,025,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,605,397. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98. Guardforce AI has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $4.40.

Guardforce AI Co, Limited offers cash solutions and cash handling services in Thailand. The company's services include cash-in-transit, vehicles to banks, ATM management, cash center operations, cash processing, coin processing, and cheque center services, as well as cash deposit machine solutions comprising cash deposit management and express cash services.

