Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) VP Sells $94,050.00 in Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) VP Lindsay E. Gray sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total value of $94,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,656.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock opened at $38.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of -0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.62. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $21.01 and a 1 year high of $39.50.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $831.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.39 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 1.74%. Grocery Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded Grocery Outlet from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GO. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,693,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the third quarter valued at approximately $21,584,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,289,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 7.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,852,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,192,000 after buying an additional 631,964 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 12.5% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,448,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,599,000 after buying an additional 605,392 shares during the period. 96.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

