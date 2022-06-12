Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF) Short Interest Update

Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decline of 69.1% from the May 15th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of MSMGF remained flat at $$0.12 during trading hours on Friday. 16,451 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,473. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.12. Grid Metals has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.22.

Grid Metals Corp. engages in exploring and developing base and precious metal mineral properties in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, lithium and rare metals, and platinum group metals. The company primarily focuses on the East Bull Lake Palladium Property located in Ontario. Its properties also include the Makwa-Mayville Nickel Copper PGM Cobalt Project in Manitoba; and the Bannockburn Nickel Project located in the Sudbury Mining Division, Ontario.

