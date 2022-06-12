Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF) Short Interest Update

Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decline of 69.1% from the May 15th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of MSMGF remained flat at $$0.12 during trading hours on Friday. 16,451 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,473. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.12. Grid Metals has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.22.
About Grid Metals
