Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. IAC/InterActiveCorp accounts for approximately 4.4% of Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $19,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ShawSpring Partners LLC raised its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 3,747,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,872,000 after buying an additional 840,902 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,705,000. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 147.6% in the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 759,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,313,000 after purchasing an additional 452,903 shares during the period. Incline Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,120,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 114.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 538,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,450,000 after acquiring an additional 287,694 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

IAC stock opened at $82.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 553.24 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.58. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52-week low of $72.29 and a 52-week high of $158.81.

IAC/InterActiveCorp ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($2.15). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a negative return on equity of 1.17% and a net margin of 0.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet downgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $145.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.07.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

