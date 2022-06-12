Gravity Finance (GFI) Price Reaches $0.0033 on Major Exchanges

Gravity Finance (GFI) traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 11th. One Gravity Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gravity Finance has traded up 147.9% against the U.S. dollar. Gravity Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and $1,180.00 worth of Gravity Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $97.85 or 0.00355685 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003631 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001903 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00031751 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.89 or 0.00453950 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gravity Finance Profile

Gravity Finance’s total supply is 1,199,999,974 coins and its circulating supply is 352,267,212 coins. Gravity Finance’s official Twitter account is @Gravity_Finance . The Reddit community for Gravity Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GravityFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Gravity Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gravity Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gravity Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

