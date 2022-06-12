Graphlinq Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $223,808.00 (GLQ)

Graphlinq Protocol (GLQ) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 12th. Over the last seven days, Graphlinq Protocol has traded 16.5% lower against the dollar. One Graphlinq Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Graphlinq Protocol has a total market cap of $729,345.26 and approximately $223,808.00 worth of Graphlinq Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Graphlinq Protocol alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,029.67 or 1.00069827 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003699 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003701 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Graphlinq Protocol Coin Profile

Graphlinq Protocol (GLQ) is a coin. It launched on March 15th, 2021. Graphlinq Protocol’s total supply is 499,999,973 coins and its circulating supply is 339,999,895 coins. Graphlinq Protocol’s official Twitter account is @graphlinq_proto

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of GraphLinq is to provide a way to interface the blockchain with any connected system as effortlessly as possible and without requiring any coding skills. The automation of decentralized DeFi data monitorization and external executions over multi-chain applications. With live plugins bound through multiple sources, fetch data and monitor them easily on Binance, Uniswap, or even a Blockchain smart-contract, without any line of code. “

Buying and Selling Graphlinq Protocol

