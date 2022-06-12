Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,408 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,921,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,002,662,000 after acquiring an additional 701,811 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,669,058,000 after acquiring an additional 162,299 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,830,978 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,249,934,000 after acquiring an additional 346,970 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,903,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,937,946,000 after acquiring an additional 605,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,823,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,001,755,000 after acquiring an additional 840,033 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock opened at $289.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $300.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $341.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $297.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.59 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.86 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.25%.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,933 shares of company stock worth $3,448,197 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. OTR Global lowered shares of Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.86.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

