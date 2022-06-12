Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 42,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,855,000. Arch Capital Group makes up about 1.5% of Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 11,626 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 259,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,543,000 after acquiring an additional 22,011 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 285.7% during the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 135,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

In related news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 12,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $575,873.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,435,309.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Brian S. Posner bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.23 per share, with a total value of $38,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $38,460. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $45.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.05. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $36.53 and a twelve month high of $50.73.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 21.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

