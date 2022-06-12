Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.91 Million Investment in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,906,000. Intercontinental Exchange makes up 1.6% of Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3,216.6% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 131,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,230,000 after buying an additional 127,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 223,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,509,000 after buying an additional 47,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

ICE stock opened at $97.78 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $93.45 and a one year high of $139.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.65 and a 200-day moving average of $123.29.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.24% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.11%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.18.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $46,056.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,679.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 11,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.53, for a total transaction of $1,413,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,499,743.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,296 shares of company stock valued at $9,951,320 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

